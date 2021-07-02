Vacaville firefighters come to family’s rescue a 2nd time, saving mother and unborn baby

VACAVILLE, Calif (KTXL) — A Vacaville family is counting their blessings after having a near-death experience June 24.

On Friday, they thanked the fire department for saving not only one but two lives. The family is saying it was a miracle they survived. If first responders were a few minutes late, things would have turned out differently.

“I went into the bathroom and there was gushes of blood and I knew something was wrong,” said Christy Adams.

“We didn’t spend any time in the house assessing her. We put her on the gurney, got into the ambulance,” said Vacaville firefighter paramedic Brian Jewell.

Their decision saved Christy and Kai Adams’ lives, her and her husband Bo’s first child together. Kai was delivered a month early.

“I look at him 24/7 and just think to myself, ‘He is just my miracle.’” Christy Adams said.

Christy Adams thought she might have lost Kai last week after she woke up bleeding and didn’t feel her baby’s kick.

“I knew something was wrong,” Christy Adams said.

“We kinda kicked it into a higher gear,” Jewell said. “We just knew the amount of blood she lost, what she was describing and her skin sign, it wasn’t going to be a normal delivery.”

Christy Adams says doctors told her she experienced a placental abruption that deprived the baby of oxygen and nutrients and caused heavy bleeding in the mother.

It was not the first time first responders came to the Adams’ rescue. Last year, they lost their home in the LNU Complex Fire. Fire crews helped them get back on their feet through donations.

“Relief, I feel blessed, I feel lucky,” Adams said.

Jewell was pleased to learn Adams and her baby made it out of a situation that didn’t look promising.

“It was a great feeling,” Jewell said.

Christy Adams says she was planning on waiting for her husband to come back from work but she is glad she didn’t wait. She reminds people to not hesitate to call 911 — Every second counts.

As for their newborn son Kai, Adams hopes he grows up to be a firefighter. The family is planning on meeting with the first responders who helped them all that day.