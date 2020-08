VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters in Vacaville, who are already battling a historic wildfire, say they want to do more for those affected.

They have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for those impacted by the LNU Lightning Complex.

Firefighters are also raising money through Venmo with the VCFCF Fire Relief Fund. You can send a mobile payment to @VCFCF or donate to the GoFundMe page if you would like to help.