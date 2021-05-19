Vacaville High School hosts another COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents ages 12 and up

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Vacaville High School is holding another COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Solano County residents as young as 12.

The free event will be held at the West Monte Vista Avenue campus Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People can reserve a time or walk up to receive their first Pfizer dose, and those who got their first shot on April 28 can get their second shot.

Children ages 12 to 17 will need in-person or virtual parental consent to be vaccinated.

To register, click or tap here.