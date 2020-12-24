Vacaville High School investigates racist photo allegedly involving student

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A racist image on social media is being investigated by Vacaville High School after it was claimed the person in the photograph is one of their students. 

A letter from Principal Adam Wight was posted to the school’s Facebook page talking about the incident and investigation.

According to Wight, the image reportedly shows a student “wearing a white fabric over his head and surrounding a pit fire to resemble a racist meeting.” 

No one has yet been identified and the school says they will be providing updates when they have more information. 

