Vacaville High School investigates racist photo allegedly involving student

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A racist image on social media is being investigated by Vacaville High School after it was claimed the person in the photograph is one of their students.

A letter from Principal Adam Wight was posted to the school’s Facebook page talking about the incident and investigation.

According to Wight, the image reportedly shows a student “wearing a white fabric over his head and surrounding a pit fire to resemble a racist meeting.”

No one has yet been identified and the school says they will be providing updates when they have more information.