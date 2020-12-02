Vacaville leaders could extend warming shelter operations through February

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – Leaders in Vacaville are looking to keep the city’s first warming center operational through February.

“Especially nowadays when so many people are hurting,” Vacaville Fire Chief Kris Concepcion told FOX40 Tuesday. “It’s a place to come in out of the cold if you don’t have a place to stay.”

Located at the George Duke Community Center on East Monte Vista Avenue, the adult-only, 25-bed center is scheduled to be open through December.

But next week, the Vacaville City Council could decide to keep it open through February using city housing funds.

“We are going to have some pretty cool nights here coming up in the city of Vacaville. So, it comes at a much-needed time,” Concepcion explained.

Vacaville and the Opportunity House partnered up to open the warming center, which is funded by the CARES Act. Doors are open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“They will be served a hot dinner. They’ll be served a hot breakfast. And before they go away, they’ll be provided a sack lunch,” Concepcion said.

Visitors will be able to get off their feet, use bathroom facilities, shower and get some sleep.

Although no children will be able to stay, those with pets can.

“The biggest thing is if they have pets, they’re able to bring their pets with them,” Concepcion said.

Concepcion said the center’s opening is essential.

“Especially now with the pandemic, so many people have been affected,” the fire chief explained. “We just want to be able to provide assistance to anyone that needs it.”

Food donations can be dropped off at Opportunity House in Vacaville.