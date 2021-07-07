Vacaville man loses vintage truck after driver speeds around corner

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — For Bob Capretto, the vehicle outside of his home was more than just a truck.

At one point, it was his home for several years. Now, it’s a grim reminder of what happened the day a woman came speeding around a corner, barely missing his house.

“I was taking my afternoon nap and just all of the sudden the loudest crash that you can imagine,” Capretto said. “I would never have thought that it was my truck laying on its side.”

Capretto spent 20 years restoring his vintage maroon 1977 Chevrolet C10. He had just installed a new bumper and spent $10,000 over the years making sure she would run for a long time.

“All I needed to do was put that interior in and that’s where it ends, I guess,” Capretto said.

His hard work came to a screeching halt on June 21 around 6:30 p.m. when he walked outside to find his truck on its side, inches away from crashing into his roommate’s bedroom wall. Capretto says two witnesses told him what happened.

“She had been swerving up and down as she came down Monte Vista, and at some certain point, she had just decided that she was going to go straight for the house. Had the truck had not been in the position it was in, she would have gone right through the side of the house,” Capretto said.

The driver of the red Ford Focus survived the crash and managed to get out of the car.

A neighbor took video right after the crash happened, showing the woman running down the street with what appears to be a bottle in her hand. She says she followed the woman until she was arrested just a few streets over.

“She actually split my bed in half here,” Capretto said. “A hard thing to do.”

Capretto says he has already complained several times to the city of Vacaville about the dangerous speeding along the avenue. He says his circumstances prove more legal action needs to be taken.

“This has ruined my life. Being disabled and not being able to make much of an income anyway, the only income I could make was collecting cans and using the truck to take them in,” Capretto said.

While his truck may be a total loss, Capretto believes it was there to protect him one last time.

“She was good to me; she saved the house, but yeah, I wish I could do something for her,” Capretto said.