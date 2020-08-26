Vacaville neighbor hopes to reunite lost wedding photo with possible wildfire evacuee

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A lost treasure was found in a Vacaville woman’s driveway just two miles from the fires of the LNU Lightning Complex.

Yesenia Duran told FOX40 the item sticking out of her driveway Monday afternoon didn’t seem like much.

“It’s just right around here just upside down like that,” Duran said. “Good thing it was in the middle or we would have ran it over.”

But on closer inspection, she realized the item was a treasured memory.

“I just think it’s really lucky that we found it, that it didn’t get ran over or something with us going up and down the driveway,” Duran said.

She is now on a quest to reunite the decades-old wedding photo to its rightful owner.

“It’s something close to your heart, it’s something that changed your life,” Duran said.

Duran believes the frame must have been accidentally dropped by an evacuee.

She lives on Gibson Canyon Road.

As an evacuee herself, Duran said she knows what it’s like to leave with only what you truly treasure.

“A picture means a thousand words and that’s all that you’re left with,” Duran said.

She shared the photo on social media in hopes of reaching this couple’s family.

“That’s why I posted all over Facebook. I said I hope I find like the grandkids or nieces or nephews that it belongs to so at least they could have this memory,” Duran explained.

Duran said she knows it’s a simple thing lost, however to a family out there, that photograph could mean the world.

She said she hopes to meet the family who owns the lost framed photo.

She encourages the family to reach out to her on Facebook, by tapping or clicking here.