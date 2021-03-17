Vacaville PD: 2 people arrested after punching, robbing 81-year-old woman

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people are behind bars on suspicion of punching and robbing an 81-year-old woman in a Vacaville parking lot.

Vacaville police said the victim was out shopping on March 4 when she was attacked.

Shortly after getting into her car, the victim’s passenger door was suddenly opened, and one of the suspects tried to steal her purse.

Investigators said the victim tried to keep her belongings, but the suspect punched her in the face, knocking out a tooth, before escaping with her purse.

Witnesses of the attack gave police “excellent descriptions of the suspect vehicle,” according to the release.

The description of a purple Toyota Scion, including partial license plate information, was sent out to nearby law enforcement.

During the early morning hours of March 5, a police officer spotted the car in Fairfield, and detectives stopped the car.

During their investigation, officers arrested El Sobrante resident Emend Wilson, 25, and Fairfield resident Brittany Williams, 20, on multiple charges including robbery and felony assault.

Police said an unregistered gun was also found during the suspects’ arrest.