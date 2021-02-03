Vacaville PD: 27-year-old woman, 15-year-old Elk Grove girl identified as victims in Vacaville homicide

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The two female bodies that were livestreamed by a man arrested for murder early Saturday morning have been identified.

The Vacaville Police Department said 27-year-old Savannah Theberge and a 15-year-old girl from Elk Grove were found dead in an apartment after 29-year-old Raymond Michael Weber allegedly livestreamed himself next to their bodies with a gun on Instagram.

Police say Theberge was from out of state having lived in both Georgia and Utah. The identity of the teen from Elk Grove has not been released.

The victims were inside an apartment complex called Rocky Hills Veterans Apartment on Rocky Hill Road. The complex is for veterans and their families.

Police said Weber barricaded himself inside the apartment. According to police, eight hours after they were called they found Theberge and the teen dead inside the apartment.

FOX40 obtained the 36-minute long video and chose not to show it because of its contents.

In the video, a man carrying a gun near the two victims said they were trying to set him up and that it would be the last time people see him and police will come in any minute.

Officials said that detectives who specialize in human trafficking investigations are looking into the case.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.