VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities in Vacaville say a fire is burning in the downtown section of the city Saturday afternoon.

Vacaville police announced a large grass fire burning near Mason, Catherine, Wilson and McClellan streets around 2 p.m.

Police say the Vacaville Fire Department is working on putting out the blaze.

No information on how much damage the fire caused has been released.

