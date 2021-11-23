Vacaville PD: Reckless driver arrested after hitting people, lighting car on fire

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after Vacaville police said he was trying to intentionally run over people Monday evening.

Vacaville police officials said they received reports of two people with an empty stroller being hit by a car on East Monte Vista Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found that no one who was struck was seriously hurt but learned that the vehicle, identified as a white hatchback Scion, was last seen going eastbound on Nut Tree Road with a lone male driver inside.

Shortly after, more witnesses in the area of Nut Tree and Elmira roads told police that the same car tried to run over another pedestrian and other people in a nearby parking lot before heading east on Elmira Road.

An officer spotted the Scion at the intersection of Elmira and Leisure Town roads with the driver’s door open.

The officer said he saw a man, later identified as 34-year-old Jaron King of Davis, get into the Scion and head north on Leisure Town Road.

Officers said they tried to pull King over but King sped eastbound on Interstate 80.

The California Highway Patrol took over the chase and followed the Scion through Dixon, Davis and West Sacramento.

Police officials said as the Scion passed Harbor Boulevard, officers began seeing smoke come from the car and catch on fire.

Officials said King jumped from the burning car and was taken into custody shortly after. King was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators later learned that King lit the Scion on fire before jumping out of it and surveillance video of the Scion showed that it was trying to hit multiple people intentionally in the Walmart parking lot.

King is currently under arrest for multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading, and attempted murder.

Any additional witnesses who narrowly avoided being hit by the Scion are asked to call investigators at 707-469-4826.