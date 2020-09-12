Vacaville police arrest man suspected of killing, burning Vallejo woman

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Vacaville detectives arrested a man Friday suspected of killing and burning a 32-year-old Vallejo woman.

Police identified the man as 28-year-old Victor Serriteno.

According to police, on Aug. 18, officers received a report of an abandoned car on Bush Street near School Street.

Officers learned the car was associated with 32-year-old Priscilla Castro, a woman reported missing hours earlier.

Detectives began investigating and say that on Aug. 16, Castro visited Vacaville to go on a date with Serriteno.

According to family and police, she was not heard from after that day.

On Thursday, police identified the remains of a burned body found Sept. 2 near Lake Berryessa as Castro.

Serriteno was arrested Friday morning in Santa Clara and booked into the Solano County Jail.