Vacaville police make arrest in 20-year-old’s overdose death

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Suisun City man was arrested after police allege he sold illegal drugs that led to a 20-year-old’s death.

Back in April, the Vacaville Police Department says officers and firefighters were called to a home where a 20-year-old man had overdosed. First responders tried to save the man’s life, but he died.

The police department’s VICE unit determined the victim bought the deadly drugs from 20-year-old Jordan Smith, of Suisun City.

Police say a search warrant was served at Smith’s home, where officers found blue Percocet pills; cocaine; over $54,000 in cash; and a loaded firearm.

According to the police department, the highly addictive, illegal pills — sometimes called “M30s” — will occasionally contain fentanyl. Investigators do not know if the drugs the victim took were laced with fentanyl.

Smith was booked at the Solano County Jail and faces narcotics and firearms charges.