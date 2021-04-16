Vacaville police: Suspected shoplifter at supermarket had fake grenade

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected shoplifter at a Vacaville supermarket wielded what appeared to be a grenade while being detained Friday, police say.

Vacaville police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Octavio Rodriguez of Fairfield.

Police say a loss prevention employee for a store near Browns Valley Parkway and East Monte Vista Avenue tried to stop Rodriguez Friday afternoon.

While trying to detain him, the employee saw what appeared to be an explosive and tried to get it away from Rodriguez.

After a struggle between the employee and Rodriguez, officers arrived and detained Rodriguez.

Police say they found the device and as a precaution, it was placed into a concrete garbage enclosure and covered to minimize any potential explosion.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Travis Air Force Base went to the scene and an area of the supermarket parking lot was blocked off.

Police say the team determined the device was a dummy grenade and there was no longer a threat to the public.

Rodriguez was booked into Solano County Jail, according to police.