Vacaville residents rally for Newsom recall effort

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – Some Vacaville residents are out rallying for the next few weeks, collecting thousands of signatures to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“He’s just not a leader that’s acceptable in my view,” said resident Juan Desmarias. “So, of course, I want the recall to go through.”

Residents said they are fed up with the business shutdowns and the economy. They’re also angry over the uptick in crime they’ve seen lately, which they believe is due in part to the early release of state prison inmates by Newsom.

“I don’t think it’s a Democrat issue, I don’t think it’s a Republican issue. I think it’s a public safety and just the health of our state issue,” resident Joe Desmarias told FOX40.

“Because this is a nonpartisan recall, we have every political party coming down,” explained Michele Guerra, chairwoman for the Solano Republican Party.

Supporters of Newsom’s recall effort said they want to hold the governor accountable for his decision to release inmates early from their sentences throughout the state.

“The crime has risen,” Juan Desmarias said. “If you release 18,000-plus inmates onto the street, there’s going to be a rise in crime. That’s quite an obvious outcome.”

“I don’t understand why he would release some of the people that were in jail early,” Guerra told FOX40.

The following is a list of some of the more recent crime statistics for Vacaville in the past two years:

Domestic violence calls went from 24 in 2019 to 410 in 2020.

There were four child abuse cases in 2019 compared to 16 in 2020.

Disturbing the peace with fights accounted for 261 cases in 2019 compared to 1,389 in 2020.

Calls for disturbing the peace involving battery rose from 71 in 2019 to 379 in 2020.

Crimes involving juveniles rose from 133 in 2019 to 425 in 2020.

“A lot of the reason why these kids — and a lot of them are kids — are out on the streets harassing people, harassing businesses, breaking into our city hall, breaking into our police departments, spraypainting hate stuff onto our streets is because they have nothing better to do,” Joe Desmarias explained.

Residents said they believe California has done a poor job when it comes to legislation.

“They basically have made felonies misdemeanors, misdemeanors citations. The crime is escalating,” Guerra said.

“Not only mismanage California on every level, from the shutdowns to the unemployment, to shutting down our schools, to not supporting small businesses,” Juan Desmarias said. “If the governor is not going to do their job, if the city council’s not going to do their job, if the mayor’s not going to do their job here in town, then we’re going to run for office. And we’re going to take their jobs.”