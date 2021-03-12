Vacaville students, parents demand return to in-person learning

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday marks one year since students in the Vacaville Unified School District have been learning outside the classroom.

To mark the occasion, they sat at folding tables to do their distance learning in the parking lot of Vacaville High School.

“At first, they just said we would be gone for two weeks,” Micah Navarro, a Vacaville High School senior, told FOX40. “And they kept extending one month, two months … Honestly I never would have imagined it to be like this.”

Over the past year, Vacaville students say they haven’t just been missing out on a full education but also connecting with other kids.

“My daughter, my fifth grader, who just sort of sunk into this melancholy. So, it was really hard to watch her go from this really bubbly, outgoing fifth grader to somebody who didn’t have any spunk in life anymore,” said parent Kristen Navarro.

That’s why parents like her are coming together to give families a voice.

“Our students deserve an entity that’s going to fight for them just as hard as the teachers’ union fights for them, so it’s just a matter of balance in power,” she said.

Every week for the past five weeks, dozens of students and parents set up distance-learning stations in the high school parking lot to send a message to the district.

“We want to show that these students want to be on campus and not only that they want to be on campus but that they can come to campus and learn,” she said.

Her son, Micah, added that students and parents “want to show them that it’s possible. It’s possible to go back.”

The district has plans to bring students back over the next two weeks, but only part-time.

So, Micah said he and his friends will continue these demonstrations every Wednesday.

“We will keep doing it until we’re at 100%,” he declared.

Kristen added that this is just the beginning of the parent coalition that has formed within the district during the pandemic.

“Right now, our short-term goal is to get the kids back in school full time, but long term we want to be a positive force in the Vacaville community,” she explained.

Primary students in Vacaville are scheduled to return to campus at 50% capacity on March 18.

Secondary students will return at 25% capacity on March 2.