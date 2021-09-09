Vacaville Unified parents protest mask mandates

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The battle over masking in schools continues as some parents believe they should be the ones making the decision and not elected officials.

Dozens of parents in Vacaville held a mask choice rally right in front of the Vacaville Unified School District Thursday evening. They asked the district to take a stand against the state and eliminate the indoor mask mandate set by the district.

Taylor Ghiorzo, whose child attends school in the district, said the decision should be left up to parents.

“We have had enough, no more masking,” Ghiorzo said.

Ghiorzo said her entire family battled the COVID-19 virus and she will not take the vaccine.

“Our bodies are meant to battle illness,” Ghiorzo said. “We have to depend on what we put in our bodies and the good that we’re doing is going to continue to fight this illness.”

Nikki Davis’ children attend school in nearby Dixon but went to give support. She believes wearing face coverings is not about safety.

“It’s not,” Davis said. “If it were about safety, our kids would be wearing N95 masks and they would be staying 6 feet apart.”

While Solano County isn’t mandating mask-wearing, it strongly recommends people wear one in public.

The Vacaville Unified School District said Thursday their focus this school year remains the safety of students.

Ghiorzo and Davis believe the district should stand-up to the state and say enough is enough.

“I want them to know that we are not going to stop,” Ghiorzo said.