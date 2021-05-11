Vacaville’s new interim police chief to help conduct audit of department

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vacaville Police Department’s new interim police chief will be helping conduct an audit of the agency, the department announced Tuesday.

Joseph Allio assumed his position Monday and was previously interim police chief and interim assistant chief in Vallejo.

The department says Allio, along with an outside consulting firm, will review the department’s “internal culture, training, policies, and procedures.”

They will also be looking at how the department interacts with the community and “look for opportunities for improvement.”

According to the city manager, Allio was chosen for the position due to his experience with police audits.

Allio conducted audits in Vallejo where he “focused on police reform, working with police-review professionals and facilitating an audit of all areas of the police department.”

“I realize the many challenges faced by our police department this past year has significantly strained public trust with the City,” says Vice Mayor Nolan Sullivan. “Chief Allio brings an important outside perspective, and impressive experience working in police audits, reform, and improvement.”

The audit is expected to start in June.