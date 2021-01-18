Vaccination sites in Stanislaus County shut down due to Moderna vaccine investigation

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — Stanislaus County officials announced Monday the cancellation of two new COVID-19 vaccination sites this week amid reports of possible severe allergic reactions to one of the vaccines.

On Sunday, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine, of which more than 330,000 doses arrived in California between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 and were distributed to 287 providers.

Fewer than 10 people who all received the vaccine at the same community site needed medical attention over a 24-hour period, Pan said.

Also on Sunday, Stanislaus County supervisor Mani Grewal told FOX40 that two new vaccination sites were planned to open in the county to help expand vaccination efforts.

One site was expected to open Monday morning in Modesto at the Modesto Plaza Center at 1000 L Street, and the other was planned for a Tuesday opening at Fitzpatrick Arena at Stanislaus State in Turlock.

On Monday, Stanislaus officials said in a release that their vaccination site will not be opening Tuesday and to “refer to the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency’s COVID-19 vaccine website for additional information and updates.”

On the SCHSA’s website, the following notice was posted:

ATTENTION: Until further notice, the planned clinics at CSU Stanislaus & Modesto Center plaza will be cancelled, effective 01/19/2021. At the recommendation of California Department of Public Health, administration of Moderna Lot 041L20A is paused until the investigation by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and CDPH is complete. We are unable to guarantee vaccine availability due to this change. We will provide an update as we learn more about the vaccine and our future allocations. We apologise for the inconvenience. Stanislaus County Health Services Agency website

Screenshot of notice posted Stanislaus County Health Services Agency website Jan. 18, 2021.

Pan said an investigation into lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and the Food and Drug Administration is pending.

“Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory,” Pan said in a statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.