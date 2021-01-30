Vaccine clinic in Stockton helps county vaccinate veterans

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County has received around 40,000 doses of the vaccine but rollout has been slow.

A two-day clinic is helping by vaccinating veterans over the age of 65, their spouses or caregivers at the county’s Agricultural Center in Stockton

Every available slot was filled as people had to pre-register.

“He had to tell me it was done. I didn’t even feel it,” said veteran Curtis Walker. “This doesn’t hurt at all.”

For Walker, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is just doing his part to protect his health and others.

“You have to lookout for the whole world really, not just yourself. Most people don’t think of it that way but you never know what you’re passing or what you’re getting,” Walker said. “You got to be protected.”

At the drive-thru, thousands of veterans had pre-registered after being contacted by the county.

Veterans advocate Virginia Wimmer says every slot being filled helped veterans by saving them a drive the VA Hospital in Palo Alto, more than an hour away.

“San Joaquin County prioritized veterans and their health care needs,” Wimmer said.

Volunteers are administering 200 shots an hour across 17 stations at the clinic. By the end of the weekend, 2,500 veterans and their spouses will have been vaccinated.

“I’ve spoken to a number of veterans today, and they are overwhelmed and overjoyed by the fact that the county came through for them,” Wimmer told FOX40.

San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Pattie admits the county’s rollout has been slow, averaging about 2,000 to 3,000 vaccinations a week.

He’s hoping the success of the event will show the state the county can handle much more.

“It’s not a lot. We’re not getting 10,000, 20,000 vaccinations a week at this time. That’s to change. We’re told we’ll be getting more,” Pattie said. “So, by the time those inventories do arrive. We’ll be well equipped and will be a fine-tuned machine.”

County officials were encouraged by the turnout and promise more clinics will be set up when more vaccines become available.

“People are willing to be responsible and take care of themselves and make sure that they’re not wanting to spread a virus,” Pattie said. “And they’re also not vulnerable and holding back our local economy and, and jobs and hurting the working class.”

For more information about other vaccine events across San Joaquin County, click or tap here.