Vaccine effort could push Sacramento to the red tier more quickly

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the state continues to work on its promise to vaccinate its most vulnerable communities, the goal is to allow more restrictions to ease by giving out 2 million vaccinations.

While that could happen in the next few days, Sacramento County health officials say it will not change things right away.

Life in Sacramento has been life in the state’s most restrictive coronavirus tier, the purple tier, which means only outdoor dining at restaurants and closed gyms.

Both could resume indoor operations at reduced capacity with a shift into the red tier or a reorganization of case rate requirements thanks to the new vaccine effort in underserved areas.

Even if the state hits its target Friday, Sacramento County’s health officer said the latest case numbers mean no tier movement until next week.

“According to the blueprint, the update that we got on Tuesday showed us at 9.5 per 100,000. So that would be the first week that we would qualify if the threshold is changed,” Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye told FOX40 on Thursday. “But if the threshold does get changed between now and Tuesday, we will be able to meet the criteria. So, very hopeful that on Tuesday we will hear good news.”

Dr. Kasirye said if the county goes red Tuesday, all schools could open for all grades by Wednesday.