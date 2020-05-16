Vaccine expert provides insight into lengthy testing process

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — While President Donald Trump is hopeful that a vaccine can be ready to distribute in six months or so, those who are familiar with the development of vaccines say the challenge is to make sure any new vaccines undergo adequate testing.

Numerous research institutions and private drug companies have been working on a COVID-19 vaccine for months, each taking different approaches. Some are using proven platforms for introducing key virus protein elements into humans by passing the lengthy animal testing protocol.

“They had basically a head start and are able to go directly to human trials, skipping the animal testing,” Dr. Dean Blumberg said.

Dr. Blumberg is well-versed in vaccine development as head of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health. He said the human clinical trials must be done methodically.

It takes up to four weeks to see a good peak immune response in subjects, but longer-term testing is also required.

“Because we don’t want to protect people for just a month or two, right? We want to protect people for hopefully years,” he said.

That’s not even taking into account determining how different people of different ages react or what kind of dosage is the most effective and safe. That requires larger and larger sample sizes — into the thousands — to find harmful side effects not picked up in smaller trials.

An even larger group is usually tested to see if any immune response will actually prevent an illness.

“Right now, we don’t have a blood test that says if we have an immune response this high, that’s good enough to protect against disease,” Blumberg said. “These are the ones where we need to know, does this actually protect against infection?”

Some researchers have already started clinical trials. Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson said it will be ready for human testing for its vaccine in September if the FDA gives it fast track approval.

Blumberg is for a vaccine, but without rushing through the testing phases.

“We’re talking about giving these vaccines to every single person, healthy people. So we need to set the bar very, very high,” he told FOX40.

Undiscovered side effects of a vaccine defeats their purpose if people won’t risk using them.

“The people will rapidly lose confidence in the vaccine,” Blumberg said. “And that’s the last thing we want.”