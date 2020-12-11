‘Vaccines are on the way’: Sacramento County officials ask for patience as stay-at-home order goes into effect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another stay-at-home order brings uncertainty for millions of Californians.

“There is huge amount of pandemic fatigue, we understand that,” Sacramento County Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson told FOX40.

Beilenson said the latest order comes at a crucial time.

“The way towards normalcy, we just have to get through the next few weeks,” Beilenson said.

Over the next few weeks, personal care services like barbershops, nail salons, bars and wineries will close. Closures also include cardrooms, movie theaters, museums, zoos and hotels for non-essential travel.

Retail shopping, restaurants offering takeout or delivery, schools with waivers, auto shops, ski resorts, outdoor places of worship and gyms are the places that can still operate with restrictions under the latest order.

Beilenson said it’s going to take time to see the progress of the latest order as cases continue to rise due to Thanksgiving travel.

“Hospitals and ICU will be getting more cases rather than fewer for the next couple of weeks,” Beilenson explained.

Beilenson said it is up to residents to work together for the final push forward.

“The bad news is, we have all the cases from Thanksgiving Day. They are already here and they are going to be here and are staying. The medium news is we can do something about Christmas and New Year’s and the two or three weeks after that,” Beilenson said. “The really good news is if we just do this for a few more weeks, there are really good vaccines are on the way, literally within a week.”

For more information on the latest stay-at-home order, click or tap here.