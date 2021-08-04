Vaccines mandated for students, staff in Los Rios Community College District

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — By the start of October, all Los Rios Community College students and employees who attend in-person classes will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a release sent Wednesday, the district said its Board of Trustees made the call Tuesday night in a vote.

As a result, COVID-19 vaccines will be required by Oct. 1 for those returning to on-campus facilities.

Once on campus, everyone will also be required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

Students who refuse to get vaccinated will have the option to attend online courses, Los Rios said.

“We are in the midst of a public health crisis and now is the time for bold, courageous action,” said Los Rios Board President Deborah Ortiz. “By all accounts, the overwhelming majority of serious cases and deaths in California and nationwide are among the unvaccinated, underscoring the need for urgent action by institutions like ours to do our part to protect our campus communities.”

Los Rios said medical and religious exemptions will be considered.

The district said its students and employees can sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine through MyTurn or Walgreens. Campuses will also be hosting more on-site vaccine clinics.

All University of California and California State University students, faculty and staff will also need to get vaccinated ahead of the start of fall classes.