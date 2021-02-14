Valentine’s Day brings boost to local businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than half of all Americans were expected to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

The celebrations were expected to pour nearly $22 billion into business, both big and small.

It’s a financial boost that comes at a much-needed time for restaurants in the Sacramento area. Many of them have had to rely on take-out only services for months under COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’m happy to support Back. It’s a great little family restaurant,” said one customer.

The diners spent the holiday for lovers at the locally-owned Back Bistro in Folsom — One of the many small businesses taking a financial hit amid COVID-19 restrictions.

“We never thought we’d be serving outside in the middle of winter in the middle of a pandemic. Numbers are down, we’re about half what we usually do,” said Back Bistro owner Jeff Back.

Back told FOX40 Valentine’s Day is typically the second busiest day of the year for his restaurant. And though sales aren’t the same as last year with service forced outside, he’ll take any boost in sales he can get.

“I’m just grateful that we have a full night. Honestly with all of our regulars and great clientele, just grateful to do what we can and that we have a huge patio with tent covers and heat for our guests,” Back said.

And as Back spreads love this holiday, he’s also spreading safety.

The business has made a number of adjustments during the pandemic like investing in tents and heaters to keep customers warm and making COVID-19 safety rules a must.

Practices that put coronavirus fears at ease for diners like one couple at the restaurant.

“I’m comfortable going to places like Back that have taken a lot of precautions and have done a lot of work to make it safe and nice for customers,” said a customer. “We haven’t gone out a lot but I’m comfortable coming to places like this.”

The NRF’s expectations are a sweet surprise that’s keeping the heart of Back Bistro still beating.

“We’re relying heavily on our regulars so thank goodness for them. They’ve kept us going,” Back said.

This year during the pandemic, online shopping is the most popular means to buy holiday gifts with 39% of consumers saying they made a purchase over the internet.

That’s followed by shopping at department stores at 29%, according to the NRF.