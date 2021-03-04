Vallejo man arrested in connection with mail theft in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A Vallejo man was arrested in connection with mail thefts in Fairfield, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they received a report that someone’s mailbox had been forced open. The owner of the mailbox confirmed they were missing multiple pieces of mail.

Deputies identified the suspect, 40-year-old Abraham Lopez, and searched his house.

They found the stolen mail, as well as fraudulent checks and other identity theft items, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lopez was arrested and charged with vandalism, mail theft and forgery.