LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lincoln Police Department shared in a social media post on Tuesday that they arrested a Vallejo man on Sunday for the theft of a motorcycle and trailer out of Davis.

Justin Scott, 40, of Vallejo was arrested after a Lincoln officer conducted a traffic stop around noon along Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Road, according to police.

Police said that the officer ran a records check on the trailer and motorcycle in which the officer discovered that both had been reported stolen by the Davis Police Department.

Scott was arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle and after officers searched Scott’s vehicle they also located additional stolen property, burglary tools and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Police said that Scott is now in the South Placer Jail and the stolen items are being held until they can be returned to the owner.