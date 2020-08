VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Police Department says a toddler and two adults were shot Thursday night.

Both adults, a man and woman, died at the scene, according to police.

The toddler was taken to a hospital.

Police say the shooting happened near Trinity and Lousiana streets around 7:30 p.m.

Officers have yet to release more information.

Vallejo police say they are also investigating a separate shooting that occurred about 11 minutes later at Richardson Park, injuring a 31-year-old man.