Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
58°
Sign Up
Sacramento
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California
Inside California Politics
National and World News
Get FOX40 Newsletters
Live Traffic Map
Watch Now
Politics from The Hill
NewsNation
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
Juvenile killed in Vallejo collision
Top Stories
‘California Forever:’ Solano County land buyer’s …
Video
Immediate release of sex offender denied
3 injured in shooting inside KFC restaurant
Free yoga offered in the Sacramento area
Weather
Sacramento Weather Radar
Map Center
Get Breaking Weather Newsletter
Warnings
FOX40’s Weather Team
FOX40 Weather in 40
Top Stories
September begins with rain in the Sacramento region
Top Stories
11 counties now under Red Flag Warning
Video
Top Stories
Wildfire smoke creates unhealthy air quality in the …
Power shutoffs ‘likely’ in seven NorCal counties
Video
Record rainfall from Hilary may not ease wildfire …
How a mix of natural and human-caused factors cooked …
Sports
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Republic FC
49ers
Raiders
Football
Baseball
Extra Point: Powered by Ford
Final Quarter
Indy 500
Top Stories
College football comes to KTXL, but not on DIRECTV
Top Stories
Lodi’s Tokay Tigers thump Elk Grove’s Franklin Wildcats …
Video
Sasha Vezenkov introduced by Sacramento Kings GM …
Video
Sacramento Adventist spoils Capital Christian’s season …
Video
Jamie Coffee makes history at 49ers preseason game
Video
Community
Be Our Guest
Community Calendar
Contests
Conversations for Change
Destination California
Pros Who Know
Sustainable Sacramento
Studio40 LIVE
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Get FOX40 Newsletters
DOWNLOAD: FOX40 Mobile App
Nexstar television stations in the Western United States
Rescanning for NextGen TV
Advertise With FOX40
FOX40 Digital Solutions
Antenna TV
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Vallejo
Juvenile killed in Vallejo collision
Top Vallejo Headlines