Vallejo Police Department is investigating the cause of a collision that killed a juvenile on Sept. 1.

(FOX40.COM) — A juvenile who was in the passenger’s seat of a 2005 Toyota Tundra was killed Friday morning after the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a center median, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

On Sept. 1 at approximately 6:32 a.m. Vallejo PD said they received a call regarding a solo injury collision near Columbus Pkwy and Redwood Pkwy. After impact the vehicle rolled over and came to rest in the opposite lane of traffic.

Police say the juvenile driver was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The juvenile passenger was declared deceased at the scene. The decedent’s name is withheld due to their age.

The driver of the Tundra is cooperating with the investigation and drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor, police reported.

Vallejo PD said the collision is an active investigation. They requested that anyone with further evidence or information is asked to contact Corporal Kenneth Trimble of the Vallejo Police Department Patrol Division at (707) 648-4011 or by email at Kenneth.trimble@cityofvallejo.net. Refer to case #23-8689.

Police say this is the 6th fatal traffic collision in the city of Vallejo in 2023.