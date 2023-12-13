(FOX40.COM) — Several students have been arrested on Wednesday after a fight locked down Valley High School in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, eight students were initially arrested. One of the students was released to their parents and the other seven were taken to juvenile hall on several charges.

The lockdown began at 11:11 a.m. and responding Elk Grove Unified School District security staff and Sacramento-area law enforcement secured the campus.

All students and staff are reported safe and followed emergency lockdown procedures.

“The safety of our students and staff is a top priority at our school,” Valley High School Principal Bridgette Kemp-Bell wrote. “We are sharing this information with you as part of our ongoing efforts to keep you informed about incidents that affect our campus.”