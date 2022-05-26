YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County Emergency Medical Services Agency said three people died and several other people were injured Thursday afternoon when a van crashed into a tree.

The crash happened on County Road 23, west of Zamora, just after 3 p.m. The site is about 35 miles west of Sacramento.

According to officials, there were 11 people in the van. The other eight occupants of the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.

Officials did not mention the conditions of the people hospitalized or what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story.