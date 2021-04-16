Vandals break into Del Oro High School, leave behind $31K in damage

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says vandals broke into Del Oro High School in Loomis during Spring Break and caused $31,000 in damage.

Overnight Thursday, April 1, into Friday, April 2, the sheriff’s office says multiple people broke into the high school’s gym and wrestling room.

Photo courtesy of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office

The group destroyed TVs and wrestling mats, according to the sheriff’s office. They also threw pink paint across the walls and floors.

The sheriff’s office says the high school does not have surveillance footage of the incident, so investigators are asking for the community’s help finding those responsible.

Anyone with information has been urged to call Detective Albonetti at 916-652- 2411.