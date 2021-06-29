Vandals splatter dozens of vehicles with eggs in Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Dozens of homeowners in Grass Valley woke up to a surprise Tuesday morning.

More than four dozen vehicles got egged overnight and police say the vandals are still on the loose while neighbors are left cleaning up the mess.

A trail of shells marks the path of an egg-throwing spree, with a stained neighborhood sign standing as one of the many targets.

“It’s very unusual. Our neighborhood is usually very quiet, not a lot of crime,” said resident Byron Jones.

Police say around 50 people were getting ready for work this morning, they got in their car and found egg yolk splattered on their windshield.

Travis Maffucci told FOX40 he woke up with his truck splattered with egg.

“Always remember, kids. It’s funny until it happens to you,” Maffuci said with laughter.

Grass Valley police say Maffucci was far from the only one along Morgan Ranch and Cyprus Hill cleaning up the vandalism.

“If it’s a bunch of teenagers with eggs, there’s probably worse things they could be doing. I hope they didn’t damage any property or ruin anybody’s paint job or cost anybody any money but, if that’s as far as it goes, I had to wash my car anyway, so I’m not too worried about it,” Maffucci said.

And while some neighbors suspect it’s just a pesky prank, others aren’t laughing.

“It concerns be a little bit because this is my neighborhood and like to know that it’s safe from all sorts of vandalism,” Jones said.

Police are hoping to have a word with the egg-throwers.

“I’d like to see them be found and let them know that’s not OK.” Jones said.

If anyone has information about the incident or knows who did it, they are asked to contact the Grass Valley Police Department.