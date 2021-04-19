Vanden High School star student-athlete dies

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A Vanden High School student-athlete has died after he was shot by another teen.

Daniel Hughes’ father told FOX40 Monday the 17-year-old star football player died from his shooting injuries. His father did not specify when the teenager died.

Fairfield police say Hughes was in a car with 18-year-old James Williams and another teenager on Easter Sunday when Williams fired a gun, hitting Hughes.

Williams ran from the car while the other teen stayed behind to help Hughes, according to police.

Two days later, the 18-year-old suspect turned himself in to police and was booked into the Solano County Jail.

That same day, doctors gave Hughes 24 hours to live.

Police have not said if the shooting was intentional or not.