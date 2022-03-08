VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly a year after a high school football player was tragically killed by a bullet, his teammates and others in the community are rallying to rename the football stadium after him.

Holding up a giant poster and signs of support for No. 9 in hand, Vanden High School football players and friends attended the Travis school board meeting Tuesday night urging members to name the football stadium after Daniel Hughes.

The 17-year-old drove a car last year with two other teens inside. Police said one of the teenagers shot and killed Hughes.

That teenager later turned himself in to police.

Hughes supporters spoke to the board and shared how he was an inspiration, not only to his teammates but to everyone in the Vacaville community.

Vanden High School football coach Ryan Faucher said the Vikings won the state championship for Daniel and naming the stadium after him would honor his legacy for years to come.

“And they can bring their kids back to Daniel Hughes Stadium, where it all really took place, where the magic happened and why,” Faucher said.

Being an organ donor, Hughes helped save the lives of five other people. One of those he saved, showed his support for Daniel.

“Daniel gave not me only, but four other people a second chance at life. And I feel that Dejon should get a second chance to name it after his son,” said David Vecchiolly, who received Hughes’s liver.

“The stadium currently is not named after anyone. The field is. So, in addition to the Gammon family, I would like to make very clear, I’m not trying to remove anyone’s name, but to add to. And this would help preserve the legacy and what Daniel Hughes meant to the community,” explained Hughes’ father, Dejon Hughes.

Dejon Hughes shared with board members an artist rendering of what the stadium could look like donning his son’s name.

The commemorative space would also have spots to honor past coaches and other players who have passed on.

“It’s not just a Daniel thing. It’s a community thing. It’s something where the community can come to have gone through this tragedy and be able to sit, honor, look at a memorial plaque or something, to see their loved ones,” Dejon Hughes explained.