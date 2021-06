Aerial view of a vegetation fire burning in Antelope June 12, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters stopped the spread of a vegetation fire burning in Antelope Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District announced they stopped forward progress just after 1 p.m. but the fire was able to burn 2.5 acres near 29th Street in Antelope.

Fire officials say crews are working on mopping up the hotspots.

