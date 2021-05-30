Vegetation fire burns 21 acres near American River Parkway in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento firefighters contained a vegetation fire that burned near the Lower American River Parkway Sunday afternoon.

Sacramento fire officials reported the blaze burning around 2:33 p.m. and says at least three different fire crews worked to contain the spread.

Before forward progress was stopped, the fire was able to burn 21 acres.

Fire personnel are investigating the cause and they say a man has been detained for questioning.

Forward progress has been stopped. 21 acres burned. Cause of the fire is under investigation and an adult male has been detained for questioning. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 30, 2021

This is story is developing. Check back for updates.