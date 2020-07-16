Vegetation fire burns hundreds of acres on Beale Air Force Base land

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire on Beale Air Force Base land.

The fire, dubbed the Valley Fire, had burned 500 to 600 acres by 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.

#ValleyFire on Beale Air Force Base land reported at 500 to 600 acre vegetation fire. CAL FIRE assisting with ground and air resources. pic.twitter.com/QhuWhyFkXK — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) July 16, 2020

Travis Air Force Base sent out a press release saying six prescribed burns had been scheduled to start Wednesday to help prevent fires on the base and the surrounding area.

The base is located just east of Marysville in Yuba County.

