FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield firefighters battled a wind-driven blaze Tuesday near a homeless shelter.

The Fairfield Fire Department said the vegetation fire had burned a quarter of an acre by 2:23 p.m. along Beck Avenue, north of Cordelia Road.

The emergency homeless shelter is the closest property to the fire. SHELTER Solano is located on 3 1/2 acres of land along Beck Avenue. A recycling center is also located across the street.

Officials said forward progress of the fire was stopped at 2:37 p.m.

Beck Avenue has been shut down between Cordelia Road and Courage Drive, fire officials said.

