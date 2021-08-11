Vegetation fire forces evacuations in Placer County community

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Neighborhoods in a community near Colfax have been told to leave immediately due to a vegetation fire burning nearby.

The fire is burning in the area of Robbers Ravine and Dusty Road, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders are in place for the following areas:

  • All of Robbers Ravine all the way to Cape Horn Road
  • Cape Horn Road all the way out to Cape Horn Road East
  • Dusty Road
  • Old Loggers Lane
  • Hideout Lane

Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas:

  • Neighborhoods south of Cape Horn Road and Interstate 80
  • Trail Ridge Lane
  • Rock Rose

No information was released on how many acres are burning or what caused the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

