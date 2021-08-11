Vegetation fire forces evacuations in Placer County community

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Neighborhoods in a community near Colfax have been told to leave immediately due to a vegetation fire burning nearby.
The fire is burning in the area of Robbers Ravine and Dusty Road, according to Cal Fire.
Evacuation orders are in place for the following areas:
- All of Robbers Ravine all the way to Cape Horn Road
- Cape Horn Road all the way out to Cape Horn Road East
- Dusty Road
- Old Loggers Lane
- Hideout Lane
Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas:
- Neighborhoods south of Cape Horn Road and Interstate 80
- Trail Ridge Lane
- Rock Rose
No information was released on how many acres are burning or what caused the fire.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.