Vegetation fire forces evacuations in Placer County community

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Neighborhoods in a community near Colfax have been told to leave immediately due to a vegetation fire burning nearby.

The fire is burning in the area of Robbers Ravine and Dusty Road, according to Cal Fire.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department Firefighters are responding to the report of a vegetation fire off Robbers Ravine near Colfax. pic.twitter.com/LdxeEUaGMG — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 11, 2021

Evacuation orders are in place for the following areas:

All of Robbers Ravine all the way to Cape Horn Road

Cape Horn Road all the way out to Cape Horn Road East

Dusty Road

Old Loggers Lane

Hideout Lane

Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas:

Neighborhoods south of Cape Horn Road and Interstate 80

Trail Ridge Lane

Rock Rose

No information was released on how many acres are burning or what caused the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.