MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire in Modesto injured one person on Monday, the Modesto Fire Department said.

The fire is near the north bank of the Tuolumne River, near Mariposa and Finch roads. Modesto fire said the fire is about 20 acres. There is a lot of vegetation on the north bank, and crews said high wind is a factor in the fire.

Multiple crews responded to the fire and are working on containment.

Officials said a man was burned and was taken to the hospital. Modesto fire did not identify him but said he is a transient.