Vegetation fire in Tracy brought under control by firefighters within 45 minutes

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters in Tracy extinguished a vegetation fire that was threatening structures near El Rancho Road.

According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, firefighters began battling the fire around 5 p.m. and were able to control the fire within 45 minutes.

The structures that were being threatened by the fire were all protected and no residents were injured.

Officials say there were also no injuries to firefighters.

A vegetation fire in Tracy Wednesday threatened structures in the area. (South San Joaquin County Fire Authority)

Officials say firefighters were able to protect all nearby structures. (South San Joaquin County Fire Authority)

Firefighters in Tracy stayed into the evening in order to extinguish hotspots. (Courtesy South San Joaquin County Fire Authority)

Firefighters remained at the scene into the evening in order to extinguish hotspots.