Vegetation fire prompts evacuations in El Dorado County community

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire in the El Dorado County community of Garden Valley has prompted evacuations.

Just before 6 p.m., Cal Fire said the Murphy Fire was burning in the area of Mt. Murphy and Johntown Creek roads. It has burned at least 14 acres and forward progress has been stopped with 20% containment.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Johntown Creek Road, Johntown Creek Court and Lazy Brook Trail.

7:45 PM Update:

Fire fighters are doing a great job and have put a wet line around the fire stopping the forward progress at approximately 14 acres. Current level of containment is approx. 20%. No change in evacuation orders or road closure at this time. pic.twitter.com/RXnbT7Eegl — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 18, 2020

There is a road closure at Johntown Creek Road and Chrysler Circle, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire says structures in the area are being threatened by the blaze as firefighters and air tankers battle the flames.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.