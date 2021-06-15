Crews knock down vegetation fire in Vallejo, mop up hotspots

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews worked to contain a vegetation fire in Vallejo that burned at least two structures and forced temporary evacuations on the east side of the city Tuesday.

Vallejo Fire Department officials say the fire burned near Skyline Drive and Silverview Court and at least two structures were damaged.

Fire crews from Benicia and Crockett helped Vallejo firefighters contain the spread.

Evacuations were in place for residents on Skyline Drive between Pajaro Way and Silverview Court and will be lifted once crews finish mopping up the hot spots.

No details were released about how many acres were burned nor the amount of damage the flames caused.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.