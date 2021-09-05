Vegetation fire threatens structures in Amador County

The Latest – Sunday, Aug. 5
12:45 p.m.
Cal Fire crews announced they are making good progress on the fire and are holding the area burned to about 40 acres between Tyler Road and Cedar Creek north of Fiddletown.
The fire has caused a road closure between Cedar Creek Road and Mt. Aukum Road.
Original story below.
FIDDLETOWN, Calif. (KTXL) — A new vegetation fire burned at least 30 acres Sunday morning and is threatening structures in Amador County, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire announced the Lawrence Fire is burning off Lawrence Road in Amador County.
“The fire is approximately 30 acres burning at a rapid rate of spread. Structures are threatened,” Cal Fire said on its social media channels at 11:24 a.m.
Cal Fire officials said they ordered more air and ground resources to try to prevent the flames from spreading.
This story is developing.