Vegetation fire threatens structures in Amador County

The Latest – Sunday, Aug. 5

12:45 p.m.

Firefighters are making good progress on the Lawrence fire. The fire is holding at approximately 40 acres on Lawrence Road between Tyler Road and Cedar Creek, North of Fiddletown.

The road is closed at E-16 and Cedar Creek Road. pic.twitter.com/48eWRgGSPn — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) September 5, 2021

FIDDLETOWN, Calif. (KTXL) — A new vegetation fire burned at least 30 acres Sunday morning and is threatening structures in Amador County, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire announced the Lawrence Fire is burning off Lawrence Road in Amador County.

“The fire is approximately 30 acres burning at a rapid rate of spread. Structures are threatened,” Cal Fire said on its social media channels at 11:24 a.m.

Cal Fire officials said they ordered more air and ground resources to try to prevent the flames from spreading.

CAL FIRE is responding to a new vegetation fire off of Lawrence Road in Fiddletown, Amador County. The fire is approximately 30 acres burning at a rapid rate of spread. Structures are threatened. Additional air and ground resources have been ordered.#LawrenceFire2021 pic.twitter.com/bEJbHOt1K0 — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) September 5, 2021

