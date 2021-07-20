Vegetation fire threatens structures near Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near Vacaville.

The Vacaville Fire Protection District said the fire in the area of 7046 Pleasants Valley Road was reported just before 10 a.m.

According to Cal Fire, it has since burned 5 to 10 acres.

#GibsonIncident

CALFIRE LNU resources are responding to a new incident in the Vacaville area near Gibson Canyon Rd./ Pleasants Valley Rd. Initial report is 5-10 acres grassy oak woodland. pic.twitter.com/EEbLUDBQbz — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 20, 2021

Structures in the area are being threatened by the flames, fire officials said.

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services said evacuations that were ordered west of Vacaville have been lifted.

What caused the fire has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.