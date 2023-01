(KTXL) — A vehicle crashed into a garage in Rancho Cordova early Monday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. and none of the three occupants of the home were injured.

The sheriff’s office said the 20-year-old driver was taken to the hospital and later arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver is facing charges of driving under the influence.