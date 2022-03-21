FOLSOM, Calif (KTXL) — An arrest was made Saturday involving a police pursuit ending with the suspected car crashing into a tree.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Folsom police received a call about two males breaking into two vehicles at the California Family Fitness location on Oak Avenue Parkway. The caller reported that the males fled in a white Nissan Altima.

When officers responded to the call, police said they searched the area and located the suspect vehicle at the Target on Blue Ravine Road.

After officers discovered the car, police said the males fled in the vehicle and led a pursuit onto Montrose Street. The males drove westbound toward School Street, but lost control and collided with a tree at an intersection near Coralie Way, police said.

The males then fled on foot, leading officers to establish a perimeter around the area.

Police said both males were apprehended after they were located by a helicopter belonging to the Sacramento Police Department.

Jahi Nash, 18, of Sacramento was arrested and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail for a variety of charges. Police didn’t identify the other suspect.