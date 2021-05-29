Vehicle drives off cliff, child and adult suffer major injuries

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol helicopter, along with Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a vehicle that drove over a cliff Saturday.

When rescuers arrived at the scene they found an adult and child trapped in the vehicle.

Crews rescued the two and determined they had major injuries.

The child was taken by helicopter to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland. The adult was taken by helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

CHP is investigating what led up to the collision.

